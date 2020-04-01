Speed vans are not value for money - Martin Kenny TD

Responding today to figures released under Freedom of Information legislation, Sinn Féin TD for Sligo, Leitrim, North Roscommon and South Donegal Martin Kenny has said that the privatisation of monitoring of road traffic speeds is not value for money.

Deputy Kenny said:

“According to the information provided by An Garda Síochána, the revenue created by the Go Safe vehicles (speed camera vans) around the State in the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 was between five and six million euro per year.

“Meanwhile, the service cost to the exchequer of contracting this private company to provide the service is over €14,500,000 per year. So, the difference between the income and expenditure is around €9,000,000 per annum.

“Clearly, this money would be better spent on Garda resources which could be used to check for motoring offences on the public road, but would also facilitate other police work simultaneously.

“The aim from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael successively has been to push for the privatisation of every possible State function, with an ideological zeal that is phenomenal. However, this is not good either for police work or for the common good of society.

“This function should be returned to the Garda Síochána which should be resourced to perform it.”