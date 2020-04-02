Finucane commends business support of COVID19 fightback

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has praised the efforts of local businesses involved in the fightback against COVID19.

The North Belfast MP said:

“Across the North, local community and Sinn Féin activists are actively organising to assist older people, the vulnerable and those in need in our society.

“Thousands of hampers made up of essentials have already been delivered to those who are most vulnerable within our communities.

“In addition to money that we secured from council for these hampers in Belfast, there has also been a huge amount of essential items kindly donated by businesses.

“From the local cornershops and chip shops right up the larger supermarkets, I want to thank them all for their support.

“I also want to pay tribute to those businesses that are repurposing to make personal protective equipment, ventilators and other essential equipment to contribute to the fightback.

"If your business can contribute to the COVID19 fightback while guaranteeing the safety of staff - I would encourage you to play your part.

“Through the darkness of this pandemic the strength of solidarity in our ever-resilient community is shining through.

“These are dark days; but together we will come through.”