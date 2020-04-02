Irish protocol must be maintained - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the Irish Protocol in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement must be maintained in full.

The South Down MP said:

"I welcome the call form the European Commission for the 'proper and timely' implementation of the Irish Protocol of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

"This protocol includes the unique protections secured for the north, our economy and the Good Friday Agreement.

"A specialised Committee will now be established by the EU and British government to look at how the Irish Protocol will be implemented and the European Commission has said there is a urgent need for Britain to publish a detailed timetable on how it intends to do so.

"There can be no resiling from what has been agreed in the Irish Protocol of the Withdrawal Agreement in order to protect the Good Friday Agreement and our economy."