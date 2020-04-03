‘Cross-border workers must be protected from COVID19’ – McCallion

The rights of cross-border workers must be protected during the COVID-19 crisis, newly elected Seanadóir Elisha McCallion has said.

The former Foyle MP was speaking after being elected to the Industrial and Commercial Panel of the 26th Seanad today.

Senator McCallion said:

“I'm absolutely delighted to be elected to the Seanad and to be joining the biggest Sinn Féin electoral team across the island of Ireland.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to ensure that the people of the North have another voice in the Oireachtas standing up for their interests.

“Our immediate priority is dealing with the ongoing public health emergency and taking steps to protect the public right across the island and to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“This is an unprecedented crisis and the necessary steps taken will undoubtedly have an impact on the lives of workers, families and local business.

“It’s vital that protections already put in place, including financial support for cross-border workers, are made available to workers who live in the north.

“Sinn Féin will continue to press the Irish Government for the extension of the ‘COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment’ to workers here.”