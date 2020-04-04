Archibald calls for temporary suspension of annual gas boiler checks

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has written to the Economy Minister to call for the temporary suspension of the requirement for annual gas boiler checks.

The East Derry MLA said:

“Gas boiler servicing companies, housing associations and others have been in contact about the requirement for annual checks of gas boilers in the context of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Companies have highlighted concerns over performing these checks in the current circumstances as a result of difficulties accessing properties due individuals or families self-isolating.

"Concerns have also raised about vulnerable residents and properly implementing physical distancing to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and that has to be the number one priority.

“I have called for all non-emergency work including the routine annual servicing checks to be temporarily suspended and a three-month extension to the period for the annual checks be granted, which could be extended to six-months if there is need due to continuing Coronavirus measures.

“Within this period the providers would attend any emergencies, repairs or other issues considered to be dangerous and in the interest of safety, and residents would also have the right to request a gas safety check when it is due.

“The Economy Minister must take action immediately to put on hold routine work so engineers will only be attending work that is deemed to be ‘essential’ in line with the Coronavirus guidance.”