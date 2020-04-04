Kelly condemns Ardoyne shooting

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has condemned the shooting of a man in the Ardoyne area of North Belfast.

The party's policing spokesperson said: “I absolutely condemn the shooting of a man in Ardoyne this morning.

“I would appeal for calm at this time in the area and stress that anybody with any information about this horrific incident should bring it immediately to the PSNI.

“Actions like this have no place in our society and I repeat my condemnation of those involved.

“At a time when all frontline statutory agencies and indeed communities are doing what they can to fight against Covid-19 this just adds to the suffering unfortunately being experienced by local people at this time.”