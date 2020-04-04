O’Neill congratulates Keir Starmer

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has extended congratulations to Keir Starmer on his election as leader of the British Labour Party.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“I would like to extend my congratulations to Keir Starmer on his election as leader of the British Labour Party.

“I hope to speak to the new British Labour leader in the coming days.

“This is a challenging time; we are in the middle of a public health emergency and the next stage of the Brexit negotiations are looming.

“I will raise the need to challenge the British Government’s failure to do widespread community testing to tackle the spread of COVID-19 and urge him to do all in his power to support the demands of frontline workers for necessary PPE.

“I will also be stressing the need to maintain what has been agreed in the Irish Protocol of the Withdrawal Agreement in order to protect the Good Friday Agreement and our economy.”