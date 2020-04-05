All health workers should have access to PPE and testing - Michelle O'Neill

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán and Joint Head of Government Michelle O'Neill has said all health and social care workers are entitled to access to Personal Protective Equipment and COVID-19 testing. Michelle O’Neill said the focus this week will be on working together to ensure our excellent health staff have adequate protection as they go about their live saving work.

The Mid Ulster MLA was speaking after a round of calls with health and social care workers worried about the safety of their patients, themselves and their families.

Michelle O'Neill said:

"Over the weekend I have spoken to many nurses, domiciliary care workers and other health and social care workers who are at the front line of the fightback against COVID-19.

"They are concerned, they are anxious and fearful, they need access to vital Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). They need the tools to do the job and to keep them safe.

“Their concerns are for the safety of their patients, themselves and their own families. In fact many of them have chosen to stay away from their families during this critical period in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Our focus will be on working together to ensure our excellent health staff have adequate protection as they go about their live saving work.

“The frontline workers have also raised concerns about COVID-19 testing.

“The opening of the first testing facility for health workers is welcome and now we want to see the service expanded for all health workers, including domiciliary care workers.

"That is something we will be working towards alongside our ministerial colleagues as we continue to lead the fightback against COVID-19.”