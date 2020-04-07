Sinn Féin welcome agreement on All-Ireland public health response to Covid-19

“Sinn Féin Assembly Health spokesperson Colm Gildernew MLA said:

“We welcome today’s Memorandum of Understanding agreement between the Executive and the Irish Government to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak and to protect the lives and welfare of everyone on our island.

“The agreement covers co-operation and action in a range of areas including procurement to support the response to Covid-19, and modelling to predict its likely impact and enable evidence-based decisions on how best to respond across the whole island.

Sinn Féin Dáil health spokesperson Louise O’Reilly TD said:

“This agreement commits both health services on our island to develop agreed public health measures. This deadly virus does not respect borders. Working together in common action is in everyone’s interests and is vital now and in the coming weeks to save lives.”