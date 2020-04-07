Greater urgency needed to reduce Covid 19 risk in Direct Provision centres - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Mid-West Eoin Ó Broin has written again to the Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, urging him to take more urgent steps to reduce the Covid 19 risk in Direct Provision centres.

Deputy Ó Broin said:

“There is growing fear and uncertainty among residents in Direct Provision centres about their risk to Covid-19 infection.

“Many residents have been raising concerns about the Department of Justice and its slow response to the need to remove asylum applicants from communal accommodation.

“Residents of these centres are particularly vulnerable to the spread of Covid-19 due to the nature of the accommodation.

“The government must find a way get people out of dormitory style or congregated accommodation as quickly as possible and into environments that are much safer.

“The must also communicate better with the residents of direct provision centres as to what plans are being put in place in terms of alternative accommodation for those with underlying conditions or for whose who need to self-isolate.

“For example in my own constituency residents of Clondalkin towers were issued transfer letters 5pm yesterday and they are to be moved to alternate accommodation by 2.45 pm today.

“This is causing a lot of fear of and uncertainty among residents.

“I have written to the Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, raising these concerns and seeking clarity on the measures in place in terms of self-isolation and for those who need to 'cocoon'.”