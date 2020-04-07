Johnny Mythen TD welcomes supports for strategic maritime routes

Sinn Féin TD for Wexford Johnny Mythen has welcomed the announcement today of supports for strategic maritime routes; four out of five of which operate into Rosslare Europort.

He said:

"I want to welcome the announcement today by the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport that five strategic maritime routes into and out of Ireland have been designated as Public Service Obligation (PSO) routes for a period of up to three months. This includes the Rosslare/Fishguard, Rosslare/Pembroke, Rosslare/Cherbourg and Rosslare/Bilbao services.

"The impact of Covid-19 has obviously had a massive impact on passenger numbers on these routes and this has made these routes economically unviable as a result.

"The PSO designation will assist in the payment of specified costs of route operators to ensure that the vital freight operations on these routes can still be shipped into Ireland in the coming period."