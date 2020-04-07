Carroll comments are bizarre - Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA and Health Committee member Pat Sheehan has branded recent misinformation spread by Gerry Carroll MLA as ‘disingenuous’.

Speaking, the West Belfast MLA said:

“On the 2nd of April, all members of the Health Committee agreed that our next scheduled meeting would take place on 23rd of April.

“This was done on the basis that we would convene in the interim to address issues arising from the COVID19 pandemic.

“Gerry Carroll, as a member of this committee, was at the meeting and did not dissent from that position or raise any objections.

"It is bizarre then to see Gerry Carroll criticising a decision that he was part of. Worse still is his inaccurate claim that the committee is suspended and is not actively addressing key health issues. It is disappointing that Gerry Carroll continues with his infantile point scoring when the rest of us are working collectively to address the health crisis.

“Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has today called a meeting of the committee this Thursday to discuss how we protect care homes residents and workers in the context of the COVID19 crisis. That is the issue we need to focus on rather than Gerry Carroll’s immature social media comments”.