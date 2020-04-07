Boylan welcomes use of MOT centres as COVID-19 testing facilities

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has welcomed the use of an MOT test centre in Belfast as a testing facility for Coronavirus and has called for the rolling out of this initiative throughout the north.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“Today an MOT centre in Belfast will open as a Covid-19 testing site, as it joins the SSE Arena to become the city's second testing service.

“It is welcome that all MOT centres have been offered to the health department to be used instead as COVID-19 testing centres.

“The World Health Orgainsation has identified increased testing as vital to the fight back against COVID-19.

“We need to utilise all possible resources during this unprecedented period and testing centres should be redeployed throughout the north, where applicable, to assist with the roll out of testing."