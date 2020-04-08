Finucane commends St. Malachy’s College

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has welcomed the announcement by St. Malachy’s College that they will make facilities available to healthcare workers on the frontline of the fight back against COVID-19.





The North Belfast MP said:





“I want to commend St. Malachy’s College following the announcement that they will open the school to allow facilities to be used by healthcare workers involved in the COVID-19 fight back.





“These facilities will allow health workers to get ready offsite before work and then shower offsite after work.

“I have been in close contact with St.Malachy’s College over the last week on this initiative and I am delighted that it is has now live.





“As a past pupil, it comes as no surprise to see this initiative by St.Malachy’s. It is a fantastic school with a great community ethos.





“Our health workers are on the frontline; they are working tirelessly to protect people from COVID19. They deserve nothing less than our absolute and proactive support.”

ENDS/CRÍOCH