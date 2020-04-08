Kelly slams threat against Irish News journalist

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has slammed a dissident threat against an Irish News journalist as a ‘reckless’ attempt to silence freedom of the press.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“I unreservedly condemn those responsible for issuing a threat against a journalist at the Irish News.

“This is another sinister attempt to intimidate journalists and silence the media which comes in the middle of a public health emergency.

“This follows a recent spate of despicable threats against journalists and elected representatives.

“Freedom of the press is a key cornerstone of any democratic society and the staff at this paper, like all workers, must be able to do their work free from intimidation or harassment.

“Those behind this threat have nothing to offer our society, particularly at a time when communities are coming together, they have once against set themselves against the people.

“Their pointless and reckless attempts to intimidate and silence journalists will not succeed.”