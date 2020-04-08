New Covid-19 regulations should be published without delay - Martin Kenny

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice and Equality Martin Kenny TD has said that new regulations signed by the Minister for Health Simon Harris to give additional Covid-19 enforcement powers to Gardaí should be published without delay.

He said:

"Simon Harris has said that he signed new regulations giving Gardaí additional powers to enforce Covid-19 restrictions last night.

"There is broad consensus that this is a necessary step at this time as we head into the Easter weekend so that Gardaí can ensure that physical distancing guidelines are being adhered to.

"However, twelve hours after these regulations are supposed to have taken effect they have not yet been published; which means we have a strange situation where people are being asked to adhere to regulations that nobody has yet seen.

"They should be published without delay."