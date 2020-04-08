Beattie welcomes support for communities

Sinn Féin Party Group Leader on Belfast City Council Councillor Ciaran Beattie has welcomed the announcement by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey that an initial £1.5 million will be released to councils to assist the vulnerable during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking, Cllr Beattie said:

“I welcome the announcement by Minister Hargey that £1.5 million will be released by her department to councils to support the most vulnerable in society during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This initial tranche of money will go towards the provision of food, essentials, advice and also support to those that are under financial pressure at this time.

“We have also secured agreement in Belfast City Council for an extra £250,000 to contribute to the scheme, this follows £120,000 that we also agreed last week.

“Within local communities, Sinn Féin representatives and community activists will work with the council to ensure that this support reaches those that are the most in need.

“I also welcome the Minister's comment that she has been listening to those within community organisations and is currently working to establish a programme that will support their work.”