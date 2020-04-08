Gildernew calls for dedicated teams to identify COVID-19 clusters in care homes

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called for dedicated teams to be set up to help identify and deal with potential COVID-19 clusters in residential and care homes.

Colm Gildernew said:

"Those in our residential care homes are some of the most vulnerable in society and among those most at risk from COVID-19.

"Their families are very concerned about the potential for COVID-19 clusters in residential and care homes.

"Health and social care workers in these facilities who care for the residents on a daily basis are also very concerned.

"In the south they have established dedicated teams to help identify clusters and take action to carry out contact tracing and isolation to prevent the further spread.

"This is something we should be looking at here in the north in order to keep these vulnerable residents safe and to save lives.

"I have written to the Health Minister to call for the establishment of these dedicated teams and to discuss it with his Irish government counterpart at the North South Ministerial Council meeting in order to keep residents and workers alike safe."