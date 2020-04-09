Devastating blow for Debenhams workers - Imelda Munster

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Business, Enterprise and Innovation Imelda Munster TD has expressed disappointment that all Debenhams department stores across the State are to close.

This will result in the closure of eleven stores and the loss of up to 1,500 jobs.

She said:

"These workers have already been out of work for many weeks due to Covid-19 restrictions, and this will come as a devastating blow to all those who have lost their jobs.

"We are facing into a very uncertain future and the jobs market will look very different for those wishing to return to work once restrictions are lifted.

"A survey published today by Chambers Ireland outlines the grave worries of businesses across the State, with small business owners being particularly vulnerable to the devastating effects of this crisis. Almost half of all businesses have laid of staff and 20% have laid off their entire staff.

"This is a very worrying time for all workers; particularly those in retail and the tourism sectors - where low paid workers account for a large proportion of the workforce.

"The survey further highlighted the need for a Covid-19 stimulus package, which must include interest free loans and grants for businesses to ensure that businesses can survive this unprecedented emergency."