Abortion services must be made available to women in north - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said women in the north must be able to access modern and compassionate healthcare services that have been legislated for.

The party’s health spokesperson was speaking after the Health Committee agreed by a majority with his proposal to write to the Minister asking him to put in place abortion services based on the legislation.

Colm Gildernew said:

“Sinn Féin welcomes the decriminalisation of women and the legalisation of modern health care services for women in the north. This means that women in crisis will now have the benefit of local medical services, advice and support.

“The abortion regulations came into effect on March 31st, the Minister is duty bound to put in place services based on the legislation.

"In the context of the current limited access to GP clinics due to the COVID19 pandemic, remote medical supervision should be immediately available for women taking medication prescribed to terminate their pregnancy.”