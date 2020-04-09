Mayor of Belfast donates budget to foodbanks

Mayor of Belfast and Sinn Féin councillor Daniel Baker has today announced that he will donate the remainder of his mayoral budget to foodbanks across the city who are under increased pressure as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking, the Mayor said:

“I have taken the decision to donate my budget for the Mayor's Day due to be held in May and for the remainder of my term as Mayor to foodbanks across the city – In West, East, North and South Belfast.

“The donation from my budget will be around £52,000 with the council also agreeing to put an additional £50,000 forward to assist foodbanks across the city.

“As Mayor of Belfast, my priority is the health and well-being of the citizens of this great city.

“I hope that this initiative will help to assist citizens from the Colin to Newtownards Road, from the Falls to the Shankill.

“This is a time for social solidarity and it is time for all in society to unite behind the most vulnerable.

“I am committed to playing my part to support local communities the fightback against COVID-19.”