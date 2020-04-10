Boylan welcomes automatic renewal of Taxi vehicle licenses during Covid-19

Sinn Féin MLA and Infrastructure spokesperson Cathal Boylan has welcomed the automatic renewal of taxi vehicle licenses as all tests have been suspended as a result of Covid-19.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“Since late March all MOT vehicle tests have been suspended, however taxis could not avail of an exemption for tests like other vehicles.

“Now a ‘automatic renewal licence’ is available for taxis where the existing licence falls for renewal 31 days before or the six months after April 10th. It is free of charge and happens automatically without a need for booking a test.

"Of course, conditions will be attached to this automatic renewal licence such as the need for the taxi to be maintained as roadworthy.

“This is a welcome move as taxi drivers are looking assurances that they can continue to operate legally and safely during this crisis.

“Additionally, there are other measures that could assist the sector at this time such as guidance on how drivers can operate safely, to which i have raised with the relevant ministers.

"Taxi drivers are among those hardest hit during this crisis and while the financial support for the self employed is welcomed, Sinn Féin have been pressing for the financial support to be available quicker.

“Taxi drivers provide an essential service to members of the community and cannot be left behind.