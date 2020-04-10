Kelly welcomes £12m emergency childcare provision

Sinn Féin Catherine Kelly MLA welcomed the allocation of £12m to the Department of Education for emergency childcare provision.

The party’s spokesperson on Children and Young People said:

“Emergency childcare provides vital support for our key workers, many of whom are parents.

“Sinn Fein has supported the call for more support for childcare providers and recognises the contribution the private as well as public sector can make to meet the different needs of children and their parents, during in this difficult time.

“I welcome Conor Murphy’s decision to allocate additional financial support to the Department of Education and await further detail on what the support package entails.”