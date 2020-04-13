Frontline workers should be supported by community - Magee
Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee has said care workers and all frontline workers should be supported by the community.Cllr Magee was speaking after reports that a car belonging to a care worker has been vandalised.Cllr Magee said:“It is disappointing that a car belonging to a care worker has been deliberately vandalised while they were on duty.“Care workers along with other frontline workers deserve the support of the whole community as they put themselves at risk in the battle against COVID-19.”