Fine Gael “policy test” list for government fails to reference the housing crisis - Eoin Ó Broin

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin has criticised Fine Gael for publishing a policy test list and a policy agenda for government which fails to reference the housing and homelessness crisis.

Deputy Ó Broin said: “It is shocking, even by Fine Gael standards, that housing doesn’t even make the list of policy priorities for the party in government.

“This clearly illustrates how unimportant tackling the housing crisis was and is to Fine Gael.

“The fact that they publish a policy priority list that that fails to even mention the housing and homelessness crisis shows how out of touch Fine Gael are.

“Housing was the single biggest issue for voters in the election last February and the issues haven’t gone away.

“In fact, we will face a greater challenge to get house-building back up and running, affordable homes delivered, and in dealing with a rent arrears debt burden after this pandemic has eased.

“I would be surprised and disappointed if this “policy agenda” entices any other party into government formation.

“Fine Gael has once again shown that they do not understand the gravity of the housing and homelessness crisis and this demonstrates why the party shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near government.”