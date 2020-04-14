Ennis welcomes £500k support for sports clubs

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has welcomed the announcement of the £500,000 hardship fund by Minister Deirdre Hargey to support local sports clubs affected by Covid-19.

The party spokesperson on Culture, Arts & Sport said:

“Everyone in society is feeling the impacts of Covid-19 and our sporting clubs are no different.

“I welcome today’s announcement of a £500,000 fund to support our sports clubs by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

“With no sport taking place during the lockdown, there is no avenue for sporting clubs to bring in the required revenue to keep their clubs alive.

“This Hardship fund will be invaluable to many grassroots sporting clubs and organisations that cannot avail of any other form of Covid-19 support funding.

“Similarly, I am calling on the Minister of the Economy to ensure sporting clubs and organisations can also avail of the Small Business Grants at this time.”