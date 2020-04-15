Government must do more to ensure access to safe and secure emergency accommodation and day services - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin has called on the government to do more to ensure that people have access to safe and secure emergency accommodation and day services with proper standards, including access to food and showers.

Deputy Ó Broin said:

“Since the outbreak of Covid 19 and the government announcement of new measures for emergency accommodation, I received correspondence from some homeless support providers highlighting gaps in the emergency response.

“I am hearing of people in need of emergency accommodation being refused access by the freephone service. I have also been informed of poor quality food in some centres. There is also growing pressure on the small number of day services that have remained open.

“No person should be refused access to emergency accommodation and forced to sleep rough. It should not matter whether the person is new to homeless services or previously lived in another local authority area.

“All emergency accommodation providers should provide hot food to the same standard. Adequate day services for meals, showers and washing of clothes must also be available.

”I have raised these matters with the Minister for Housing in writing, with the Department officials during our video conference last week and with the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive directly.

“A lot of good work is currently taking place in Councils and voluntary service providers coordinated by the Department of Housing and Dublin Regional Homeless Executive. However proper standards must be maintained at all times and nobody in need must be left without at this difficult time.”