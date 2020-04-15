Kelly welcomes announcement of £12million package to support childcare

Sinn Féin MLA Catherine Kelly has welcomed the announcement of a package to support childcare as a step in the right direction and called for clarity to be provided to the sector on the scheme.

The party’s spokesperson on Children and Young People said:

“I welcome the announcement by the Department of Education that £12m will be allocated to the childcare sector who are playing a vital role in the care of our frontline workers’ children.

“At this morning’s Education Committee meeting, I questioned the Minister on a sustainability package for childcare settings who have had to close their doors.

“They urgently require a sustainability package to ensure they can still function when we are on the other side of COVID-19, particularly as many don’t qualify for the Small Business Grant Scheme.

“Minister Weir informed me that mechanisms are currently being put in place by Department of Health in relation to administering the package.

“I have now written to the Department of Health on this issue as childcare providers need support urgently."