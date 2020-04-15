Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael paper a 'wish list of vague promises' - Pearse Doherty

Sinn Féin deputy Dáil leader Pearse Doherty TD has described the joint framework paper published by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael this afternoon as a 'wish list of vague promises' - the aim of which is to keep Sinn Féin out of government and hoodwink people into thinking they will deliver change.

He said:

"For some time now, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have been working to exclude Sinn Féin from government, and today's paper is nothing more than a wish list of vague promises - the aim of which is to keep Sinn Féin out of government and hoodwink people into thinking they will deliver the type of change that people voted for in the general election.

"The reality is that most of what is in this document will never see the light of day.

"They have proved - during their previous carve-up of power - that they are not short of spin, but are light when it comes to delivery.

"Everyone knows they can’t be trusted, and that a government involving both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will not deliver for ordinary workers and families.

"Delivering the change that people voted for means delivering the biggest house building programme in the history of the State, it means being able to see a doctor when you are sick, it means delivering truly affordable childcare, it means setting out proper climate change targets and it means ensuring that workers can avail of a State pension at 65.

"None of this is laid out in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael's document.

"Real change requires a stable government that will lead - and deliver - and that is what Sinn Féin wants to see."