'Freeze on water bills for non domestic properties welcome' - Kimmins

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has welcomed the announcement today that the issuing of water bills will be deferred until July at the earliest, after lobbying the Minister for Infrastructure to do so as a way to support people at this time.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“I am pleased that following my lobbying of the Minister for Infrastructure to consider the freezing of non-domestic water charges, she has today made an announcement that there will be a deferral of the issuing of non-domestic water bills until at least July.

“This will provide breathing space for those who are already facing very challenging times in light of the current Covid-19 crisis and I welcome the actions taken.

“Today I asked the minister if water bills already issued from the start of Covid-19 will also be deferred.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work to stand up for businesses and workers to ensure they receive an adequate level of protection throughout this period."