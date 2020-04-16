Dillon calls for increased protection for domestic abuse victims

Sinn Féin Justice Spokesperson Linda Dillon MLA has welcomed increased focus on the impact of COVID-19 on domestic abuse and called for increased protection for victims during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said:

“As the Coronavirus pandemic continues it is of great concern that many victims of domestic abuse may be suffering more, and suffering in silence.

“I have been regularly engaging with Women’s Aid and the PSNI over the last number of weeks and they have been highlighting a number of specific concerns around domestic abuse in the current climate.

“Women’s Aid has the expertise in working with victims of domestic abuse, and it is vital that we listen to their concerns so that we can understand and address the issues.

“During COVID-19 there are already increased household tensions due to restrictions of movement, economic stress and health worries. When added to the increased time spent with perpetrators this largely escalates the threat of domestic abuse, cuts off escape routes and makes it more difficult for victims to seek help.

“To anyone who is currently suffering domestic abuse please remember that you are not alone and that help is available.

“You can contact the 24/7 Domestic and Sexual Abuse helpline on 0808 802 1414, and you can get in touch with the many Women’s Aid support services detailed in the graphic below. If you’re in an emergency, call 999.”