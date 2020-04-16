Vital energy providers support vulnerable customers - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the launch of a £50,000 COVID19 response fund by Budget Energy.

Speaking, the Economy spokesperson said:

“Over the course of the last several weeks I have been in contact with energy suppliers and providers as well as the Department for Economy to represent the concerns of vulnerable citizens across the North.

“This is not only a time of great fear as the spread of COVID19 continues, but also a time of financial uncertainty for many citizens and families.

“I welcome the establishment of this COVID19 response fund by Budget Energy to support customers facing financial difficulty, the fund will provide a one-off £50 credit to bill pay customers or £50 top-up credit to kepypad custimers.







"The Consumers Council has also provided advice for vulnerable gas customers with pre-payment meters and encouraged anyone who is shielding or self-isolating to contact their provider if they have difficulty topping up.

“It is vital that energy providers ensure vulnerable customers and those facing financial difficulty are supported and I would call on other providers to put in place similar schemes."