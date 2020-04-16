Exam announcement will ease some concern, but clarity still needed - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said today’s announcement on exams will ease the concerns of some students and families.

However the Sinn Féin Education Spokesperson said further clarity is still needed.

Karen Mullan said:

“There is no perfect solution to the issue of exams which arises from the unprecedented public health crisis and the necessary decision to close schools as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Today’s announcement by the Education Minister will address some of the concerns and confusion of students and parents, but we still need further clarity.

“Given the circumstances, it’s expected there will be a high number of students who may wish to appeal the results they receive. This process must be robust and independent.

“I pressed the Minister to ensure students unable to avail of additional support during this school year aren’t placed at a disadvantage through the use of predicted grades.

“I am also calling on the Minister to ramp up cross-border cooperation with Departments in the south to support students entering the admissions process for cross-border study."