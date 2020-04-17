Transparency required in respect of healthcare worker Covid-19 infection rates - Louise O'Reilly

With Ireland facing one of the highest rates of Covid-19 infection in Europe amongst healthcare workers, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health Louise O'Reilly TD has called today for urgent transparency in respect of healthcare worker Covid-19 infection rates.

She said:

"I note with great concern the publication of statistics by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation today showing that there has been a large increase in rates of Covid-19 infection amongst healthcare workers; over a third of whom are nurses.

"With 26% of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland occurring amongst healthcare workers, this represents one of the highest levels of transmission in Europe.

"The provision of adequate PPE is an issue that I have raised consistently, including during yesterday's Dáil sitting, but it is obvious that there are still matters of grave concern amongst healthcare workers in this regard.

"These concerns need to be heeded by the government, the Department of Health and the HSE, and I support the call of the INMO for a universal policy in respect of facemasks in healthcare settings - this is long overdue.

"I also believe there is an urgent need to ensure that official Covid-19 infection rates in respect of healthcare workers are published on a consistent basis to ensure that workers have access to the most up-to-date, transparent and reliable information, instead of having to rely on periodic updates from the HSE."