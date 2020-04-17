NISRA death statistics provide clearer picture of COVID-19 impact

Colm Gildernew MLA and Sinn Féin spokesperson for health has welcomed additional detail over the official death rate figures from COVID-19.

Speaking after the weekly NISRA figures on COVID-19 deaths identified an additional 39 deaths in care homes and in the community linked to COVID-19 up to the 10th April, compared with previously published data for the same period.

Colm Gildernew said:

“Sadly the reality is that every figure and statistic is a life lost, and represents a family and a community grieving for a loved one.

"I want to extend my condolences, thoughts and prayers, to all those impacted by each loss.

"I welcome this additional data from NISRA which provides a clearer picture of the real death rate due to COVID-19.

“It is essential we know the impact of COVID-19 in terms of case rates and death rates.

“This will better inform us about the spread of the virus and about the effectiveness of the measures taken to date.

“I have been pressing the Department of Health for some time to include details on deaths occurring outside of hospitals.

“This information is vital given we have known for some time about the vulnerability of people in settings such as care homes.

"Test, trace, isolate, is the clear message from the World Health Organisation.

"Only through extensive testing and contact tracing, including in the community and non-hospital settings such as care homes, can we properly identify the impact of the virus and ultimately save lives."