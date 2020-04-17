Ó Donnghaile commends staff on assisting 5,000 citizens to return home

Sinn Féin Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile has commended staff at the Department of Foreign Affairs for assisting 5,000 people with returning to Ireland during the COVID19 crisis.

Niall Ó Donnghaile said:

“Staff at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Embassies and Consulates around the world have been working extremely hard in unprecedented circumstances to to assist Irish citizens abroad to return home.

“As the COVID19 crisis deepened and flights became less frequent, staff worked to secure alternative ways home, including repatriation flights and through commercial airlines.

“Sinn Féin representatives were inundated by people stranded abroad in places like Australia, New Zealand, Peru and Chile attempting to return home to their families.

“We worked extensively with DFA staff around the world in assisting their efforts and helping to ensure better information sharing and communication.

“It’s welcome that over 5,000 citizens have now successfully returned home to Ireland to be with their families during this public health crisis. Those still needing to return should follow the latest advice and information from the department.

“Please keep following public health advice, support our health workers by staying at home and saving lives.”