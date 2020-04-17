Victims’ families entitled to full disclosure - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has called for an investigation into the role of the British state in the activities of leading loyalist Gary Haggerty following today’s ruling at the Court of Appeal.

The party's Justice Spokesperson said:

“Today’s judgement from the Court of Appeal which found that the sentence handed down to leading loyalist Gary Haggerty was unduly lenient raises serious questions.

“By his own admission, Haggerty was involved in a series of murders and his sentence did not reflect that.

“During this time he was also an active state agent and was providing information that, if acted upon, could have prevented deaths.

“Victims of his crimes and the activities of the Mount Vernon UVF have a right to full disclosure of the role of the British state in the deaths of their loved ones."