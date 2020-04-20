Targeted rates relief needed to support businesses - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said businesses need further support and this should include targeted rates relief.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"COVID19 has had a devastating impact on the economy.

"The Executive's support so far, including business grants and rates relief, has been welcome; however more support will be needed to help businesses survive and recover.

"This support should include further rates relief, targeted at where it is most needed. Copying the scheme operating in England would not be a good use of scarce resources as it subsidises supermarkets which continue to trade very successfully.

"Sinn Féin has worked with Executive colleague to protect lives and livelihoods and we will continue to do so."