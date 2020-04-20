Extended waiver scheme needed for Leaving Cert fees - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education Donchadh Ó Laoghaire TD has called on the Minister for Education and the State Examinations Commission to introduce an extended waiver scheme for Leaving Cert fees and to confirm that fees paid by Junior Cert students will be refunded.

He said:

"In the last few weeks, students and their families have been receiving demands for the payment of fees for both Junior Cert and Leaving Cert examinations.

"As the Junior Cert will not proceed in a normal manner, fees should not be charged and those who have paid these fees should receive a full refund.

"In relation to the Leaving Cert, students still face a great deal of uncertainty as to the timing of exams and demands for fees are coming at a time when people in many households have lost their jobs.

"Asking families in this situation for €116 per student will put many of them under financial pressure and steps need to be taken to assist those who will struggle to pay these fees. In my view, anyone in need of a waiver should receive one - similar to the waiver available to those who hold a medical card.

"I would urge the Minister for Education to recognise that this is not a normal exam year and to take appropriate action by putting in place an extended waiver scheme for those who need it."