Boylan: Safety of rural workers is contingent on broadband improvements

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has called for improvements to rural broadband access to be prioritised in order to facilitate home working for rural workers.

The Sinn Féin Infrastructure spokesperson said:

“While tackling regional disparities in terms of broadband coverage has been a longstanding commitment for Sinn Féin, the Covid-19 Pandemic has placed a greater impetus on the issue.

“Physical Distancing and Public Health Guidelines have meant that many workers are having to complete work duties from home for the first time.

“Unfortunately for rural dwellers this has been a difficult ask, due to poor connection and coverage. Some are finding themselves questioning whether they will have to travel in order to complete their work duties.

“Like other Sinn Féin MLAs I will be raising this issue with the Economy Minister Diane Dodds and broadband providers and asking them to ensure that rural broadband improvements are prioritised as a matter of urgency.”