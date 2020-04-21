Ní Chuilín welcomes stricter legislation to support renters

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has welcomed the introduction of stricter legislation by the Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to protect private renters impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“I commend Minister Deirdre Hargey for bringing forward legislation to extend the notice to quit period a landlord must give a tenant from 4 weeks to 12 weeks during this public health emergency.

“Private renters must be protected from eviction in order to protect their health and their families in line with public health advice to stay home.

“Support is already in place for landlords through a three-month mortgage holiday and they too have a responsibility to play their part in supporting people during the Covid-19 emergency.

“This legislation will tighten up protections for private renters and relieve some of the burden placed on workers and families at this difficult time.”