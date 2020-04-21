Bord an Móna job losses a ‘shocking blow’ - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment David Cullinane TD has said that Bord na Móna’s decision to lay off 230 workers is a “shocking blow” to workers, families and communities reliant on these jobs.

He said:

"News that 230 jobs are to go at Bord na Móna is a shocking blow to workers, families and communities that are reliant on these jobs.

“These workers were supposed to be assisted by the government’s Just Transition plan, but Minister Richard Bruton has been sitting on a report from the Just Transition Commissioner and has not brought forward a plan for Bord an Móna workers.

“He must publish this report and ensure there is genuine and serious engagement with trade unions without delay.

"A Just Transition must be at the heart of our move to a more environmentally sustainable economy, but laying off workers, even on a temporary basis, cannot be tolerated. The Minister is failing in his duty to these workers and must step up to the plate."