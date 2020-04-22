Measures to improve road safety during Covid-19 should be explored fully - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has stated that measures to improve road safety for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians during the coronavirus pandemic should be explored fully by the Infrastructure minister.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“There are concerns that quieter roads during the coronavirus could lead to faster driving. This in turn could lead to tragic accidents and extra pressure on the health service. On top of this more people are walking on the roads these days to get their daily exercise in.

“Some measures proposed to mitigate this risk include a temporary reduction of the speed limit as well as public awareness campaigns.

“Meanwhile, in other countries, extra bike lanes have been put in place to allow increased space and safety for cyclists making essential journeys.

“Sinn Féin have asked the Infrastructure Minister to consider such initiatives as a way to improve road safety for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians at this time.

“I would encourage everyone to continue to practise good road safety habits and be responsible drivers, which in itself can help the health services efforts in tackling Covid-19."