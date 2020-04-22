Students must be fully informed of exam changes - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has urged the exam regulators to work with schools to ensure students and their families are fully informed of the changes to examination arrangements as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I have been inundated with concerns and queries from constituents on examination arrangements following the Education Ministers statement to the Assembly last week.

“In the Education Committee today, I urged officials from the Council for the Curriculum, Exams and Assessments (CCEA) for detailed communication of the new arrangements for those most affected.

“It’s progress that CCEA have a helpline in place for schools to access and it’s my belief that this should also be available to students and parents.

“There is no perfect solution to the issue of exams and many students and parents are rightly frustrated and concerned therefore it is essential that in the time ahead students and their parents have access to the information they need and to the necessary support where required.”