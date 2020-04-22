Dolan backs Living Wage call for retail workers

Sinn Féin spokesperson on workers’ rights Jemma Dolan has backed calls by the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (USDAW) for retail workers to be given the Living Wage of £10 an hour.

Jemma Dolan said:

"Sinn Féin has long called for for all workers to be paid the Real Living Wage as a minimum standard of pay, and we back the calls made by USDAW in relation to retail workers receiving a living wage.

"While this power resides with Westminster and the Low Pay Commission, Sinn Féin negotiated that this power be devolved as part of the New Decade New Approach Agreement.

"We now need to see movement on this so that our essential workers who have risked their own health to keep the economy moving at this time are given the pay rise that they deserve.

"A new conversation also needs to occur following this pandemic around the value of work and labour. Our economic recovery must ensure that those workers who had been perceived by some as unskilled should never again short changed in terms of their pay and conditions and should be fully valued in their contribution to our economy and society."