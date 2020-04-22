O’Neill extends condolences on passing of Tierna McMullan

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill MLA has extended solidarity and sympathy on behalf of Sinn Féin to the family and friends of Tierna McMullan, daughter of Sinn Féin councillor and former MLA Oliver McMullan.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“It is with the greatest sadness that I have learned of the passing of Tierna McMullan.

“Tierna was a truly a lovely young lady that bought so much joy to her family, friends and everyone who had the pleasure to have met her.

"I had the privilege of knowing Tierna and enjoyed her great warmth, wit and humour. She would always brighten up a room instantly and was cherished and loved.

“On behalf of Sinn Féin I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to her father Oliver, mother Sinead and all the family at this very sad and difficult time.

“Síocháin shíoraí dá haman lách uasal.”