Fine Gael cannot disregard transparency during COVID-19 crisis - Louise O'Reilly

Sinn Féin health spokesperson Deputy Louise O’Reilly has said that transparency cannot be disregarded by Fine Gael during the COVID-19 crisis as Freedom of Information requests from journalists have revealed that records are not being kept at some ministerial meetings.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“COVID-19 is one of the biggest crises this state has faced.

“The world has we know it has been completely changed and the measures that have been taken to protect public health are unprecedented.

“These difficult times have led to tough and challenging decisions, everyone knows and appreciates that.

“Indeed, we are all incredibly aware of the difficulties that COVID-19 has created for work practices and in people’s everyday lives.

“However, that does not mean that record-keeping and transparency can be disregarded by Fine Gael.

“Information has arisen tonight on foot of FOI responses to journalist Ken Fox that no written records have been kept of certain meetings had by the Minister for Justice regarding COVID-19 and Direct Provision centres.

“This is an incredibly worrying situation.

“These are unprecedented times, and in and of itself that makes it more important than ever that written records are kept of meetings and the decisions being taken.