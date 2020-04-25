Anderson condemns fly tipping at reservoirs across the north
Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has condemned the growing issue of fly tipping at reservoir sites and has called for such irresponsible behaviour to end immediately.The Foyle MLA said: “There has been a growing problem of illegal dumping occurring at reservoirs throughout the north, including sites in Derry, Fermanagh and Tyrone.“These reservoirs store our drinking water supply and it is inexcusable that such illegal dumping hinders front line staff access to these important sites.“The provision of drinking water is an essential service and these reservoirs play a critical role in its delivery. Especially at a time of public health crisis, this needs to be realised and respected.“I condemn this irresponsible behaviour and call it to end immediately so that front line staff can continue to deliver their essential service during this crucial period."