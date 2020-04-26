The first test of Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael's so-called "change" - Pearse Doherty

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD has said that the differing positions of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael on the age of entitlement to a pension is a 'clear illustration that their co-opting of the word "change" is nothing but spin'.

He said:

"It is noticeable that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael's joint framework document contains no mention of the age at which workers can retire and avail of a pension.

"Today, it is clear that they have no position on this - with the Fianna Fáil leader saying one thing and Fine Gael saying another.

"What Fianna Fáil have actually proposed is a postponement of the increase to 67, but this goes nowhere near enough in meeting the demand of people for change and the reversal of the pension age to 65.

"Sinn Féin are the only party that has published legislation to do this - the Right to Retire at 65 Bill.

"We are unequivocal about this issue and we are the only party that will guarantee the right to a pension at 65.

"Workers are entitled to dignity and respect in retirement, and a pension at 65 - if they choose to retire.

"This is a clear illustration that the co-opting of the word "change" by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael is nothing but spin. They cannot be trusted.

"Only Sinn Féin in government will guarantee the right to retire at 65 with access to a pension."