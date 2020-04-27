Minister for Health must ensure Gardaí can enforce emergency travel restrictions - Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD

Sinn Féin TD for Donegal Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has called on the Minister for Health to immediately amend regulations to allow Gardaí to enforce emergency travel restrictions on movement of all persons who travel in the State during this public health crisis.

Teachta Mac Lochlainn said:

"The confirmation that regulations allowing Gardaí to enforce restrictions on movement of travel during this Covid-19 crisis can only be applied to persons living in the State has understandably caused real anger.

"It is important to say that the vast majority of people have been adhering to the travel restrictions, north and south, but these emergency laws are for the very small minority who won’t and who are undermining the immense sacrifice of the many at this time.

"It is unacceptable that the Minister and his senior officials have made this error; considering that all of the government legislation goes through the Attorney General’s office.

"I will be seeking for this to be resolved as soon as possible. The Minister should immediately amend the regulations concerning travel restrictions as they are underpinned by emergency legislation passed by the Dáil and Seanad."